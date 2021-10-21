Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $789,840.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $789,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $726,750.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00.

NASDAQ NARI traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.00. 500,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,145. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.61.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 63.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after buying an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,846,000 after buying an additional 627,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after buying an additional 433,521 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Inari Medical by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after buying an additional 393,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 107.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after purchasing an additional 329,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

