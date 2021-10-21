IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.77% of IMAX worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 76.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IMAX by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 164,731 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 92,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 152,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

