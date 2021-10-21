Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imago BioSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

IMGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Imago BioSciences stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 120,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,460. Imago BioSciences has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

