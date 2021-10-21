IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.09

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.09 and last traded at $125.11, with a volume of 6938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

