IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.57. 5,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average is $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $126.30.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.