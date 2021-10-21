IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in September

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 461,400 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,614.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IGGGF opened at $0.95 on Thursday. IGG has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.

Get IGG alerts:

IGG Company Profile

IGG, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online games in the international market. It offers mobile, browser, and client-based online games. The company was founded by Zong Jian Cai and Yuan Chi in February 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for IGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.