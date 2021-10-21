Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Up to $26.73

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.73, but opened at $27.63. Icosavax shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.29.
Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)
Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.
