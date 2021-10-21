Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $63.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $39.61 on Monday. Ichor has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ichor during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ichor by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ichor by 20.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

