IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Position Reduced by Freshford Capital Management LLC

Freshford Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up 5.5% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $40,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $3.65 on Thursday, reaching $151.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,925. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $79.73 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.64.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.