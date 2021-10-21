IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after purchasing an additional 501,261 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 120.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $7,483,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $147.75 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $79.73 and a one year high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.64.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

