Hyper Finance (HYFI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13,799.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $63,460.62 and approximately $13,799.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00067931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00071253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00102259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,418.86 or 1.00098345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.48 or 0.06462604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00022545 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

