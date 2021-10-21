Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HSQVY opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

