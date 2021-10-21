Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:HSQVY opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
