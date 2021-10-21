Hugh M. Queener Sells 26,527 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,677,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $100.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $103.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

