Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) Stake Reduced by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIIIU. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth $64,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $198,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HIIIU opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

