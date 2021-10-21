Hub Group (HUBG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Hub Group to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $3.500-$3.700 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, analysts expect Hub Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $74.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hub Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of Hub Group worth $26,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

