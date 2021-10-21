HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.22

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.22 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 17.80 ($0.23). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 18.30 ($0.24), with a volume of 263,910 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSS shares. Numis Securities boosted their price target on HSS Hire Group from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £128.15 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.06.

About HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

