HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.22

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.22 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 17.80 ($0.23). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 18.30 ($0.24), with a volume of 263,910 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSS shares. Numis Securities boosted their price target on HSS Hire Group from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £128.15 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.06.

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.