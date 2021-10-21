HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.070-$4.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.29. 577,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,666,139. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. HP has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

