Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,627. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $392.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Howard Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.