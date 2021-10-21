Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,267,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Spire by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spire by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spire by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,274,000 after acquiring an additional 35,851 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,362,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Shares of SR stock opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.77. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.