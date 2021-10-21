Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,470 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Emerald worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emerald by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 78,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerald by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Emerald during the 1st quarter worth about $1,420,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Emerald during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEX opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $296.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 278.19%. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

