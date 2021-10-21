Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $9.26 Million Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of AZZ worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 112,779 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 2,820.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 42,561 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 5.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,452,000 after buying an additional 37,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter worth $1,765,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

AZZ opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.75.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

