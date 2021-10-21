Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,332,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,003,000 after purchasing an additional 578,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,769,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,805,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,682,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,814,000 after purchasing an additional 283,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after purchasing an additional 904,977 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HGV stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 2.17. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.