Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $7.39 Million Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGS opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

