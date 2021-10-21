Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,544 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on FULT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.