Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

