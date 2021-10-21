Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

