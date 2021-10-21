Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives $17.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

HST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 57,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,165. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527,727 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares in the last quarter.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

