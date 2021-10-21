Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Short Interest Down 18.3% in September

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 260,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. Hooker Furniture has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $306.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 30.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 126.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 14.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,620 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 186.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 303.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.