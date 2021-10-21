Honest (HNST) Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Honest has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $265,324.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00071672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00102281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,503.92 or 0.99692656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.43 or 0.06452386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00022836 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.