HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Purchases £166.40 in Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin bought 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.87) per share, for a total transaction of £166.40 ($217.40).
Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Tom Rusin bought 16 shares of HomeServe stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 931 ($12.16) per share, for a total transaction of £148.96 ($194.62).
- On Monday, July 26th, Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total transaction of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76).
LON:HSV opened at GBX 828.50 ($10.82) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 924.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 984.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. HomeServe plc has a one year low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The company has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 90.38.
HomeServe Company Profile
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.