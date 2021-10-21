HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Purchases £166.40 in Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin bought 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.87) per share, for a total transaction of £166.40 ($217.40).

Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Tom Rusin bought 16 shares of HomeServe stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 931 ($12.16) per share, for a total transaction of £148.96 ($194.62).

On Monday, July 26th, Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total transaction of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76).

LON:HSV opened at GBX 828.50 ($10.82) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 924.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 984.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. HomeServe plc has a one year low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The company has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 90.38.

Several research firms have commented on HSV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeServe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

