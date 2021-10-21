Hillman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 62,501 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,501 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 3.4% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,433,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $26.26 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $187.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.