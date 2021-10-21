Hillman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO opened at $54.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $235.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

