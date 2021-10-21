HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $12.76

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $12.46. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 2,478 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,526,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 92.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

