Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HXGBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nordea Equity Research raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

HXGBY stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.