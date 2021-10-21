Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.60% from the company’s current price.

TSE HRX traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$18.10. 2,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.55. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$9.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.65. The firm has a market cap of C$654.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.00 million.

In other Héroux-Devtek news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total transaction of C$31,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,226,309.50.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.