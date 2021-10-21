Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

HCCI stock opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $735.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 99,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

