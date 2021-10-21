Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Announces Earnings Results

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

HCCI traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.54. 1,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,185. The company has a market cap of $787.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18.

HCCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 1,327.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

