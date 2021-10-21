HelloFresh’s (HLFFF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HelloFresh stock opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average of $95.08. HelloFresh has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

