HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €85.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.34 ($106.29).

HFG opened at €80.94 ($95.22) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a twelve month high of €97.38 ($114.56). The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

