Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.260-$11.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Helen of Troy stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.93. 1,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,024. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.41.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,604 shares of company stock worth $1,526,153 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

