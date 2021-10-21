Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCSG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,871. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

