Head-To-Head Comparison: Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) versus Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.7% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Qudian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A Qudian $565.21 million 0.77 $146.95 million N/A N/A

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sunlight Financial and Qudian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Qudian.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A Qudian 80.99% 16.50% 14.43%

Summary

Qudian beats Sunlight Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

