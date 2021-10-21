HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 162.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TBLT stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. ToughBuilt Industries has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.55.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 43.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.98%. The company had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 362,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,880,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 1,863,400 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 988,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 128,815 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

