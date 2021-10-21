HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 162.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of TBLT stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. ToughBuilt Industries has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.55.
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 43.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.98%. The company had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter.
ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
