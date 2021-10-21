HBK Investments L P Invests $8.36 Million in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 858,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.08% of Pathfinder Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,948,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,870,000.

PFDR stock remained flat at $$9.91 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,366. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

