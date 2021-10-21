HBK Investments L P Invests $4.16 Million in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 412,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPARU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,267. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

