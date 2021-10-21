HBK Investments L P Has $5.66 Million Stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,249 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned 3.96% of Motion Acquisition worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition during the second quarter worth $910,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Motion Acquisition by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 105,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Motion Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

MOTN stock remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Thursday. 18,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,689. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

About Motion Acquisition

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

