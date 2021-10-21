HBK Investments L P Buys 6,672 Shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 2.63% of Natural Order Acquisition worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,670,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,810,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,997,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 298.9% in the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,004,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 752,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,351,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NOAC remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 24,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,393. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

