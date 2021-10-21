HBK Investments L P Buys 187,500 Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GHAC. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,264. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

