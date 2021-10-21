HBK Investments L P Acquires New Holdings in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,959,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth $3,083,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth $3,968,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIIX stock remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,177. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

