Haven Protocol Price Up 30% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $123.20 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $8.36 or 0.00012669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 30% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,730,777 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

